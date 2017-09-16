Sanatan denies hand in Gauri Lankesh murder

PANAJI: Sanatan Sanstha, the Goa-based right-wing Hindu outfit, on Friday dismissed news reports that its activists were involved in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh as “false news”.

In a statement issued by the Sanatan Sanstha, spokesperson Chetan Rajhans said, “False news that Sanatan’s activists are involved in the killing of Gauri Lankesh is being spread with the assistance of a few media houses.”

The organistation, which has its headquarters in Ponda was under the scanner of investigating agencies when some of its members were questioned in connection with the murders of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

Mr. Rajhans said the “fake news” was being circulated by anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu elements. He said the reports were an attempt to “deflect the investigation”.

Lankesh was shot by unknown assailants outside her home in Bangalore earlier this month.

South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas told The Hindu they have not been contacted by Karnataka or any other State’s police in relation to the murder investigation.