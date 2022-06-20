Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s nationwide protest against ‘Agnipath’ on June 24: Rakesh Tikait

PTI June 20, 2022 17:57 IST

PTI June 20, 2022 17:57 IST

The decision for the protest was taken during a meeting of the coordination committee of SKM in Karnal, he said and urged the support of youths, the civil society and political parties for the demonstrations on Friday.

Rakesh Tikait. File image. | Photo Credit: PTI

The decision for the protest was taken during a meeting of the coordination committee of SKM in Karnal, he said and urged the support of youths, the civil society and political parties for the demonstrations on Friday.

Farmers' collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a nationwide protest against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme on June 24, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on June 20. The decision for the protest was taken during a meeting of the coordination committee of SKM in Karnal, he said and urged the support of youths, the civil society and political parties for the demonstrations on Friday. Also Read Agnipath Bharat Bandh live updates | Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment rally; Centre stands firm on roll-out "Samyukta Kisan Morcha protests against Agnipath scheme to be held at district and tehsil headquarters across the country on June 24 by decision of SKM Coordination Committee in Karnal. Appeal to mobilise youth, citizen organisations and parties. Now BKU's (Bharatiya Kisan Union's) planned protest for June 30 will also take place on June 24," Mr. Tikait, the national spokesperson of BKU, tweeted in Hindi. Mr. Tikait's BKU, which was part of the SKM-led 2020-21 protests against the now-withdrawn farm laws in Delhi, had earlier called for a protest on June 30 against the Agnipath scheme.



Our code of editorial values