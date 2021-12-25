Samyukta Kisan Morcha would not contest Assembly polls, say leaders

CHANDIGARH

25 December 2021 17:17 IST

The platform of more than 400 different ideological organisations is formed for issues surrounding farmers, they say

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections due early in 2022, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), umbrella body of the farmers’ unions that spearheaded the protests against the Centre’s farm laws, on Saturday announced that they would not be contesting the Assembly polls.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Dr. Darshan Pal, members of the coordination committee of the SKM, said the Morcha is a platform of more than 400 different ideological organisations across the country, and is formed for issues surrounding farmers.

“There is no call for the boycott of elections and even no understanding of contesting elections. It was made by the people to get their rights from the government. After the repeal of the three agricultural laws, the struggle has been postponed and the remaining demands will be decided on January 15, ” they said in statement.

The leaders said regarding the 32 Punjab-based organisations that were at the forefront of the farmers’ agitation, no consensus has emerged on going “jointly” in the election.

“It has been decided that the individuals or organisations participating in the elections cannot use the names of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha or the 32 organisations. Doing so will result in disciplinary action,” they said.

The leaders said the Krantikari Kisan Union (Dr. Darshanpal), BKU Krantikari (Surjit Phool), BKU Sidhupur (Jagjit Dallewal), Azad Kisan Committee Doaba (Harpal Sangha), Jai Kisan Andolan (Gurbakhsh Barnala), Dasuha Ganna Sangharsh Committee (Sukhpal Daffar), Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab (Inderjit Kotbudha), Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society (Baldev Sirsa) and Kirti Kisan Union Punjab (Hardev Sandhu) had taken a clear stand against contesting elections.