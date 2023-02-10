HamberMenu
Samiti holds demonstration in Jhajjar demanding sacking of Haryana Minister 

Sandeep Singh has been booked for sexually harassing a woman coach

February 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

Several people under the banner of “Nyaya Sangharsh Samiti”, including youth, women, farmers, ‘khaps’ representatives, on February 10, 2023 staged a demonstration in Jhajjar demanding the immediate sacking of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked for sexually harassing a woman coach.

The protest was held close to the mini-secretariat complex, Jhajjar, and the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner. Addressing the gathering, one of the leaders Inderjit Singh expressed the support of the “Sanyukta Kisan Morcha” — a conglomerate of several farmer unions that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the three farm laws, for the cause of defending the rule of law in Haryana.

Mr. Singh reiterated their call to boycott the accused Minister across the State wherever he goes on official functions. “Mass petitions will be sent to the President of India on February 21 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and also ‘citizens panchayats’ will be held in all districts of Haryana in support of the demand to sack the accused Minister,” he added.

AAP to protest

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced protests across Haryana for the dismissal of Mr. Sandeep Singh.

At a press conference here, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said AAP members would lay siege (gherao) at the State BJP office in Rohtak on February 11 and on February 13 at the Chief Minister’s residence in Karnal. Also, on February 15, a protest would be held in Chandigarh, he added.

Mr. Sandeep Singh was Sports Minister, but had given up the Sports portfolio after a sexual harassment case was lodged against him on a woman coach’s complaint. He, however, continues to be a Minister in the M.L. Khattar government, holding the Printing and Stationery Department.

