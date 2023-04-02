Sambhajinagar set to witness political showdown on Sunday, with competing rallies amidst recent unrest 

April 02, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 03:48 am IST - MUMBAI

Shortly after Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad) witnessed rioting and arson, the city in the Marathwada region will be the focal point of political activity in the State on Sunday.

The ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party have planned the ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ which will begin from Veer Savarkar circle, located a kilometre away from the MVA rally site.

The MVA rally will be held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground, with speakers being led by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

Uddhav loyalist and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai said that the preparations for the rally were in place and the ground would be filled to capacity. “For those outside the venue, we have set up equipment to hear the speeches,” he said.

Mr. Desai’s party colleague and MLC Ambadas Danve in a video, asked his party functionaries to assemble for the rally calmly and peacefully, as there might be an attempt to cause friction among communities.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that one could never forget Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar’s sacrifice for India’s freedom struggle. “But, disagreements over him cannot be made a national issue today as there are many pressing matters to focus on,” he said speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

Mr. Pawar said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not the first Indian who spoke about issues in the country while abroad, and Savarkar was not a national issue; it was an old thing.

Stern action

Late on Wednesday, an argument between two groups had escalated into violence, with irate mobs attacking police officers as well. Around 14 police and private vehicles were damaged and 17 officers were injured, causing the police to fire at the mob.

A man who was injured in the police firing, succumbed to his wounds on Friday. An FIR was registered against 500 people on charges of arson and rioting, and according to sources, seven persons have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure that stern action was taken against those involved in an attack on a police station in Sambhajinagar.

“Governor Bais spoke to Mr. Shinde over the telephone in the backdrop of the incidents of violence that took place in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on March 30. In this connection, the Governor asked the Chief Minister to ensure that stern action is taken against the arsonists,” a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, said.