Samajwadi Party MLAs stage protest in U.P. Assembly premises

While trying to evict SP legislators, marshals posted in the premises were involved in a scuffle with photojournalists at the site leading to protests.

February 20, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav with party leaders stages a protest during the Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on February 20, 2023.

Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav with party leaders stages a protest during the Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on February 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the start of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session, Samajwadi Party MLAs on Monday sat on a dharna in the Assembly premises raising various issues including that of farmers and law and order.

The Budget session was scheduled to commence at 11 a.m. and Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint session of the House.

SP MLAs led by party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav sat on a dharna at the entry gate of the Assembly with placards in their hands raising issues related to farmers and the law and order situation in the state.

Mr. Yadav told reporters that they want the session to run so that they can raise issues of public interest.

While trying to evict SP legislators, marshals posted in the premises were involved in a scuffle with photojournalists at the site leading to protests.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the protest as an attempt to "vitiate" the atmosphere, and said the SP does not have any issue left.

"The state is progressing on the path of development. The SP does not have any issue and is trying to divert attention of people towards them and vitiate the atmosphere," Mr. Maurya said.

"Whatever issues they have, they should come to the House and discuss. The government is ready to reply to them," he said.

When asked about Shivpal Yadav sitting on dharna, Mr. Maurya said, "Whether Shivpal or Akhilesh or their entire family sits on dharna, it hardly matters. We have our target of development and we are focussing on it."

