Samajwadi Party MLAs disrupt Assembly proceedings after government rejects their demand of conducting caste census in Uttar Pradesh

February 23, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs on February 23 disrupted the proceedings of the Assembly after their demand of conducting a caste survey in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of Bihar was rejected by the government.

SP legislator Sangram Singh raised the issue during question hour in the House, asking the government "whether it will initiate a caste census in the State on the lines of Bihar".

The government replied in negative, asserting that carrying out the census was the Centre's jurisdiction. Dissatisfied with the reply, SP members disrupted the proceedings and came into the well of the House. Speaker Satish Mahana then adjourned the House for 35 minutes.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, responding on behalf of the government, said, "According to Article 246 of the Indian Constitution, this (census) is the work of Centre. The census is done by Centre only. The Central government has also made an act and rules for the census, according to which it comes under its jurisdiction," he added.

Mr. Shahi said Uttar Pradesh has come a long way and “we do not want to take U.P. reverse towards Bihar”.

“There is anarchy and corruption in Bihar, there is the dominance of ' pariward' (dynastic politics) while giving jobs. Where even there was misappropriation in procuring fodder, we do not want to take Uttar Pradesh to that side (Bihar)."

He said the government wants to make U.P. 'Uttam Pradesh' and the best State in the country on the basis of “ sabka saath sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka Prayaas” (everyone's support, development, faith and everyone's efforts).

“We do not want to take U.P. towards those States which are victims of backwardness," Mr. Shahi added. Dissatisfied with this reply of the government, the SP members came into the well of the House raising anti-dispensation slogans.

After repeated requests to SP MLAs to return to their seats, Speaker Mahana adjourned the House for 15 minutes and later extended it 20 more minutes.