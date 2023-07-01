HamberMenu
Samajwadi Party MLA sits on boat atop SUV to protest against waterlogging in Kanpur

The Kanpur traffic police issued him a challan of ₹2,000 for violating traffic rules, which the SP MLA confirmed to have deposited

July 01, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Kanpur (UP)

PTI
Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai sits in a boat that is placed on the roof of a car to protest against the problem of waterlogging in the city and the deaths caused due to it, in Kanpur.

Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai sits in a boat that is placed on the roof of a car to protest against the problem of waterlogging in the city and the deaths caused due to it, in Kanpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a bizarre demonstration in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai protested against the waterlogging issue in the city by sitting on a boat tied to the roof of his SUV.

The Arya Nagar MLA made the symbolic demonstration on Friday to bring the attention of the authorities to the frequent waterlogging on the roads in Kanpur.

Mr. Bajpai even urged the city's residents to use boats for commuting in case of water logging in the city and keep boats and life jackets handy for such situations.

The city traffic police, however, issued him a challan of ₹2,000 for violating traffic rules, which the SP MLA confirmed to have deposited on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, Bajpai said he took to the streets to protest against the waterlogging issue and alleged corruption within the municipal corporation.

He placed a boat on the top of his SUV car and started his demonstration from Sarsaiyya Ghat here and crossed Bada Chauraha, Meston Road, Moolganj, Express Road, and Phoolbagh, the MLA added.

The prevalent waterlogging situation n the city has affected most of the pockets including VIP Road, Civil Lines, Babupurwa, Raipurwa, and Juhi Bridge where a delivery boy died allegedly after drowning in a waterlogged road.

The delivery agent, Charan Singh, drowned in a waterlogged underpass near the Juhi Bridge on the night of June 22. His body was recovered the next day along with his bike.

