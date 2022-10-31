‘Samajwadi Party making excuses’: Yogi as Gola Gokarnnath bypoll campaign peaks

First electoral test for newly appointed BJP State president and secretary sees bitter war of words, with the SP alleging Yadav police personnel were being sent on forced leave

Mayank Kumar Lucknow
October 31, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting, in Lakhimpur Kheri, on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaigning for the Gola Gokarnnath Assembly bypoll reached its climax on Monday, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Aman Giri, during which he alleged the Samajwadi Party (SP) had begun “making excuses” for fear of losing the byelection.

The campaign in the last two days has seen the top leadership of both the BJP and the SP taking potshots at each other.

“The Samajwadi Party has already begun making excuses out of fear of losing the election. Earlier, they used to blame the EVM [electronic voting machine]. Now, they’re saying that we are trying to forcefully win the election. They must know that elections are won with public support. The one who lives up to the expectations of the voters will win,” Mr. Adityanath said, addressing the rally at Gola Gokarnnath.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest in September. The saffron party has fielded Aman Giri, 26, the son of the deceased MLA, as its candidate. The SP has given its ticket to former MLA Vinay Tiwari, who represented the seat from 2012-2017.

The bypoll, the first electoral test for the newly appointed BJP State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation), Dharampal, has resulted in the BJP deputing to the campaign dozen of Ministers and MLAs, apart from the organisation’s rank and file. On the other hand, the SP is running a relatively silent voter campaign focused on door-to-door outreach led by the party’s second-rung leaders.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress, the other two major parties in U.P., are not contesting the bypoll.

SP chief and former U.P. CM Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that police personnel from the Yadav community were being identified and sent on forced leave. He urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate action for holding fair and free elections.

“Giving notice of Section 110 to Samajwadi [Party] candidate is against the dignity of fair election. Forty BJP Ministers are present in the area with their security and spreading terror. In particular, Yadav police personnel are being identified and sent on forced leave. Government employees are participating in the election meetings of the BJP candidate. With the situation created by the BJP in the byelections, how will fair and free elections be held? Therefore, the Election Commissioner of India should immediately take cognisance of complaints and take effective action,” Mr. Yadav said in a statement.

The Gola Gokarnnath Assembly constituency in the Lakhimpur Kheri district was formed after the 2008 delimitation exercise. In the first poll held in 2012 after delimitation, SP’s Mr. Tiwari defeated the deceased Arvind Giri, who was then a Congress nominee. Subsequently, Arvind Giri had joined the BJP and emerged victorious in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, defeating Mr. Tiwari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
election
national politics
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app