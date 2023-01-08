Samajwadi Party leader held for making ‘indecent’ remarks on social media

January 08, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - Lucknow

A Samajwadi Party office bearer was arrested in Lucknow on January 8 for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media, police said.

Angry over Manish Jagan Agarwal's arrest, scores of Samajwadi Party workers gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters, demanding his immediate release.

SP leader and former Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Sunil Lathar told PTI that Mr. Agarwal is associated with the party's social media cell.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too has reached the State police headquarters.

Assistant CP, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI, "Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested for making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media. He was arrested on Sunday morning. A case was registered against him on January 4 under the IT Act."

"He has made indecent and derogatory remarks on social media including on women," Mr. Verma said, adding different cases are registered against Mr. Agarwal in this regard.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party said, "Honourable national president [of Samajwadi Party] Akhilesh Yadav has reached police headquarters, Lucknow. There is no responsible [' zimmedaar'] person at the headquarters."

The party's official Twitter handle also posted photographs of Mr. Yadav, SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary and others at the police headquarters.

SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, who is also present at the place, told PTI, "So far, no person has met us here [at the U.P. police headquarters]. SP's national president Akhilesh Yadav is at the U.P. Police Headquarters. We are trying to ascertain the reason for which SP worker Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested."

The party termed the arrest of Mr. Agarwal as "condemnable" and "shameful", demanding he be released immediately.