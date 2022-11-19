Samajwadi Party draws BJP’s ire over alleged remarks on Ram

November 19, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has drawn criticism from the BJP, after party leader and former Minister Swami Prasad Maurya allegedly made controversial statements about Lord Ram while addressing the public in Mainpuri.

In the alleged viral video, Mr. Maurya could be heard saying, “The BJP plays politics on the name of lord Ram. The BJP sells the name of Lord Ram. They bargain on Ram’s name. It looks like Ram was begotten by Modi, Ram comes after Modi.”

The Hindu could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Mr. Maurya goes on to say, in the video, “Lot of development work took place during the regime of the SP, while in the BJP rule, the State is going downhill on all developmental parameters. The saffron party only does politics of hatred, it creates an atmosphere of panic among the people. Our party will get a historic victory in the Lok Sabha bypoll.”

In response, the BJP lashed out at Mr. Maurya and said voters of Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli would teach the SP a lesson in the byelections for playing with people’s emotions around religion. “Swami Prasad Maurya has a habit of making such statements also when he was in BSP. When he was in the BJP, he never made such remarks. It highlights the ideology and hatred of the SP towards Hindu deities. They will pay for it electorally in the coming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha bypolls and in local body elections. People of Uttar Pradesh will not accept disrespect towards Lord Ram,” said Rakesh Tripathi, U.P. BJP spokesperson.

Byelections in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and Rampur and Khautauli Vidhan Sabha seat are scheduled for December 5. In the high stake battle for Mainpuri, the fight is directly between the saffron party’s nominee Raghuraj Singh Shakya and the SP’s Dimple Yadav. During scrutiny on Saturday, seven out of 13 nomination papers for Mainpuri bypoll were rejected by the Election Commission. The bypoll for the seat was necessitated by the demise of the SP founder and three-term U.P. Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

