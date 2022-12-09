Samajwadi Party demands repoll in Rampur

December 09, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Lucknow

It alleges that party supporters, voters were stopped from reaching booths

The Hindu Bureau

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has demanded repolling in the Rampur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the administration had prevented party supporters and a large section of voters from reaching booths on the day of election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted an application for repolling in Rampur. Many other complaints in relation to malpractices during the December 5 polling is also with the Election Commission,” senior SP leader Udayveer Singh told The Hindu.

In the bypoll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Akash Saxena defeated SP nominee Asim Raja by a margin of over 33,000 votes. In the seat comprising roughly 50 per cent Muslim electorate, Mr. Saxena polled 81,432 votes while Mr. Raja got 47,296 votes. Rampur witnessed a turnout of merely 33 per cent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Election Commission and the district administration have denied the charges levelled by the SP and reiterated that the byelections were free and fair.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has also demanded repolling in Rampur. The high-profile constituency was considered a citadel of the principal Opposition party’s Muslim face Azam Khan, who represented the seat for a record 10 times and Mr. Raja is considered close to him. The bypoll was necessitated due to Mr. Khan’s conviction in a 2019 hate speech case. The bypolls to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and the Khatauli Assembly seat were held on December 5. The SP alliance won both Mainpuri and Khatauli.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US