Samajwadi Party declares third list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in UP

The Samajwadi Party has declared the names of 31 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

February 20, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference. File photo

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference. File photo | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The Samajwadi Party declared its third list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on February 20, fielding senior leader Shivpal Yadav from Budaun parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Yadav, the uncle of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is an MLA from the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in Etawah district. The other candidates on the list are Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi, Iqra Hasan from Kairana, Praveen Singh Aron from Bareilly and Ajendra Singh Rajput from Hamirpur.

With this list, the Samajwadi Party has so far declared the names of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

In its first list, the SP had fielded Dharmendra Yadav, the son of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Abhay Ram Yadav, from Budaun.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress, an alliance partner in the INDIA bloc. Altogether, the state has 80 LS constituencies.

election / General Elections 2024 / political candidates / Samajwadi Party

