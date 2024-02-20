Samajwadi Party declares third list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in UP

February 20, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party declared its third list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on February 20, fielding senior leader Shivpal Yadav from Budaun parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Yadav, the uncle of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is an MLA from the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in Etawah district. The other candidates on the list are Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi, Iqra Hasan from Kairana, Praveen Singh Aron from Bareilly and Ajendra Singh Rajput from Hamirpur.

With this list, the Samajwadi Party has so far declared the names of 31 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

In its first list, the SP had fielded Dharmendra Yadav, the son of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Abhay Ram Yadav, from Budaun.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress, an alliance partner in the INDIA bloc. Altogether, the state has 80 LS constituencies.