Samajwadi Party alleges criminals in Uttar Pradesh safe due to caste affiliation with CM Yogi

April 15, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) released a list of strongmen belonging to the Rajput community and asked why despite dozens of criminal cases lodged against them no decisive action is being initiated.

The Opposition party further alleged that these accused are still alive, committing crimes and running syndicates while getting a smooth run due to their caste affiliation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The SP list comes just days after criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the special task force in Jhansi, which the main Opposition party alleged as a ‘fake’ encounter.

The list includes a number of cases lodged against these strongmen like former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, MLA Raja Bhaiyya (Raghuraj Pratap Singh), Brijesh Singh, former Lok Sabha member Dharanjay Singh, MLC Vinit Singh, Lok Sabha MP Brijbhushan Singh among others.

“Are these people special for Yogi ji [Yogi Adityanath]? Actually, they all hail from the same caste as the Yogi ji. Therefore, they are free to commit a crime, run gangs and indulge in rape, murder loot and extortion,” reads the tweet from the SP Media Cell, which added that the list is old, but most of the names are active and supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party also alleged that the BJP people got Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 killing of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, murdered.

Earlier, the SP chief and Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Akhilesh Yadav demanded an investigation of recent encounters in U.P. and alleged the ruling saffron party does not believe in the courts.

“By doing fake encounters, the BJP Government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today’s and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. Those in power do not have the right to decide what is right or wrong. BJP is against brotherhood,” said Mr. Yadav.