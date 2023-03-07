ADVERTISEMENT

Salhoutuonuo Kruse is Nagaland’s first woman minister 

March 07, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Salhoutuonuo Kruse has created history by becoming the State’s first MLA along with Hekani Jakhalu, both of NDPP 

Rahul Karmakar

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Salhoutuonuo Kruse takes oath as a Nagaland Cabinet Minister on March 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATISalhoutuonuo Kruse made history on March 7 by becoming Nagaland’s first woman minister. 

ALSO READ
Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM for second term, Cabinet sworn in

The berth in the Nagaland cabinet led by Neiphiu Rio came five days after she and Hekani Jakhalu were elected as the first women MLAs of the State. Both represent the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). 

Nagaland has had two women MPs – Rano M. Shaiza of the United Democratic Party and S. Phangnon Konyak of the BJP – since it attained Statehood in 1963. But space in the 60-member Assembly was a bridge too far for them until the NDPP nominated Ms. Jakhalu and Ms. Kruse for the February 27 elections.

There were only two other women among the 183 candidates who contested the State polls. One each was fielded by the BJP and Congress. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kruse, a 55-year-old, was thrilled after being sworn in as one of the 12 ministers, the maximum Nagaland can have. 

ALSO READ | Data | Nagaland women are socially empowered but underrepresented in politics

“The responsibility given to me is huge, especially as the first of a kind. I shall do my best to encourage women to be brave, sincere, and hardworking so that we can work together and gain whatever we have not gained yet,” she told journalists in the State capital Kohima. 

‘Victory of the women of Nagaland’

A social worker who worked for more than two decades with several NGOs, Ms. Kruse won the Western Angami Assembly seat in the Kohima district by only 7 votes.   

She said she had faced several challenges after deciding to contest the elections and succeed where her husband could not. He failed to win an election and died in 2021. 

“The main challenge was contesting the polls as a woman in the Naga society that has a patriarchal mindset, although accommodative to a considerable extent now,” she said. 

Ms. Jakhalu, the U.S.-educated lawyer and social entrepreneur who founded the non-profit organisation YouthNet in 2006, said she and Ms. Kruse managed to break the glass ceiling. “Ours is a victory of the women of Nagaland,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US