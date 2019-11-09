Sale of VIT entrance exam forms launched

The sale of printed application forms for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE-2020) was launched by founder-Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan at the Head Post Office, Vellore, on Friday.

VIT vice-president Sekar Viswanathan, executive director Sandhya Pentareddy, pro-vice chancellor S. Narayanan, director (UG Admission) G. Kalaichelvan, Superintendent of Post Offices Komal Kumar, Senior Postmaster G. Srinivasan, Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices N. Rajagopalan, Public Relations Inspectors (Posts) S. Selvakumar and D. Sivalingam participated in the programme.

A valid VITEEE rank is mandatory for admission to B. Tech. programmes offered at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal campuses. VITEEE will be held from April 13 to 19, 2020, as computer-based test in 120 cities in India and also in Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat and Qatar.

VIT offers engineering programmes. The application forms for VITEEE 2020 can be obtained by providing a demand draft for ₹1,250 drawn in favour of Vellore Institute of Technology payable at the respective campus or by cash payment at select 22 post offices across the country.

The last date to apply is February 29, 2020. Visit www.vit.ac.in. for details.