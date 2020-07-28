Sale of sacrificial animals allowed, congregational prayers barred on Id

The J&K administration is setting up special sale points of sacrificial animals for the August 1 Id-ul-Azha in the Valley but has decided to disallow congregational prayers because of the pandemic.

“Sixteen locations across Srinagar have been designated for buying sacrificial animals for Id-ul-Azha. Several locations in other towns of Kashmir division have been designated for it,” a government spokesman said.

To overcome shortage of sacrificial animals, the Mughal Road, connecting the Kashmir valley with the Pir Panjal valley, has been thrown open.

The markets will be allowed to open from July 28 till July 30. “No sale or purchase of these animals shall be allowed from July 31,” the officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; and Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), also attended the meeting.

Standard operating procedures

“The administration has decided to allow opening of markets for three days in the wake of Id shopping. Officers will enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines in all markets,” Mr. Khan said.

“All the masjids and shrines shall remain closed,” an official said.

Mr. Khan has asked street vendors and roadside stalls to maintain proper spacing and avoid crowds.

“Public announcement systems at market places will be used in order to make people aware about the social distancing and following of other health guidelines during shopping to prevent the spread of the contagious pandemic,” the spokesman said.