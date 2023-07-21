Sale and possession of sharp-edged weapons banned in Srinagar

July 21, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Srinagar administration has banned the sale and purchase of sharp-edged weapons as well as their possession in public places, in the wake of “growing cases of stabbing”.

At least seven cases of stabbing were reported in Srinagar this year.

“It has become imperative to check the practice of carrying sharp-edged weapons by people in the territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar district so as to prevent the occurrence of such incidents. By virtue of powers vested in me under Section 144 Cr.PC, I hereby impose ban on sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places,” Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, said in an order on June 21.

It asked locals to submit sharp-edged weapons to the nearest police station within the next 72 hours, “after which such weapons shall be seized by the District Police, Srinagar, and appropriate action initiated under the law”.

The order defined sharp-edged weapons as those “capable of causing injury or harm to individuals, including but not limited to knives, swords, daggers, box cutters and razors”.

The ban will be imposed in areas closer to streets, parks, recreational areas, public transport facilities, markets, schools, religious places, government buildings and any other location accessible to the general public.

Exemptions

“Possession of sharp-edged weapons, whose blade is more than nine inches long or whose blade is more than two inches wide, for any purpose other than domestic, agricultural, scientific, and industrial purposes is a cognisable offence under Arms Act 1959,” it said.

Rakesh Balwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, recently informed the district administration that there had been multiple incidents of stabbing and attacks using sharp-edged weapons in the district during the past few months. In May, a girl stabbed and injured her fiance in Chattabal area. In the same month, a juvenile stabbed her girlfriend’s father to death.

Mr. Balwal, in his report to the Deputy Commissioner, had highlighted the growing cases of stabbing in the pockets of Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh and Rambagh during the past three months to press for a ban.

