Sajad Lone's party denied permission to hold convention in north Kashmir

The authorities on Sunday denied permission to Sajad Lone's People’s Conference (PC) to organise a party convention in north Kashmir's Kupwara.

“It is highly unfortunate that repeated requests by the JKPC to hold a convention in Kupwara are denied due to COVID-19 concerns while other parties are facilitated and allowed a free hand to hold public rallies. We urge the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, to avoid a partisan approach in enforcing COVID-19 protocols,” a PC spokesman said.

Party general secretary Imran Reza Ansari has questioned the rationale behind denying permission to the PC while allowing other parties to hold gatherings.

“I am in wonderment. In the context of Omicron, DC Kupwara has no problems in allowing other parties to hold rallies. But what COVID-19 protocol has DC Kupwara hidden from the scientific community which warranted denial of holding rally by our party just a week back. Permission denied three times,” he said.