Sajad Lone released after 360 days

Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone was released from house detention after 360 days in Srinagar on Friday.

“Finally, five days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I”, said Mr. Lone, son of assassinated leader Abdul Ghani Lone.

The former J&K Minister said jail was not a new experience for him. “Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon,” he said.

Mr. Lone was among dozens of mainstream leaders arrested last year on the eve of revocation of J&K’s special status on August 5.

He was detained in two separate detention centres in Srinagar since August 5 and was later shifted to his official residence at Church Lane and placed under house arrest.

His release comes just a day after Congress leader Saifudin Soz accused the J&K administration of lying to the Supreme Court about his house detention.

However, J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal said Mr. Soz was “free to go wherever he wanted”.