Saini release: Minister seeks removal of AG, vigilance chief

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered release of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a cheating case, State Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday sought removal of the Advocate General, Home Secretary and Vigilance Bureau chief for their “professional incompetence.” However, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, while responding to Mr. Randhawa’s sharp remarks, asked the Ministers and party colleagues to “check facts” before making any statement.

The High Court on Thursday night had ordered release of Saini, who was arrested on charges of cheating, forgery and corruption among others.

“In view of the fiasco in Sumedh Singh Saini case, I urge chief Minister @capt_amarinder to immediately remove Advocate General, Home Secretary and Chief Director Vigilance, for their professional incompetence,” said Mr. Randhawa in a tweet.

The Jails Minister also tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.