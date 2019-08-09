SAIL chairman assaulted in road rage incident

The chairman of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Anil Kumar Chaudhary, was assaulted in the Hauz Khas area in an alleged case of road rage, the police said on Thursday. Two accused were arrested from the spot while two others managed to flee, said the police, adding that a manhunt has been launched for them.

The incident was reported at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday when Mr. Chaudhary was returning home from office. His car was hit by another car near Ansal Plaza on August Kranti Marg.

“The car then stopped in front of Mr. Chaudhary’s vehicle, forcing his driver to apply the brakes. When the driver stepped out of the car, the occupants in the other car held him by the neck. To pacify the aggressors, Mr. Chaudhary came out of his car and was also attacked,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP (South).

Rescued by patrol team

Mr. Chaudhary was assaulted with an iron rod and suffered injuries on his head, neck, knees and legs. Two policemen from Defence Colony police station who were patrolling in the area reached the spot after seeing a man being thrashed on the road, Mr. Kumar said.

“Two of the attackers were caught by the policemen while two others managed to flee the spot. The arrested accused have been identified as Lalit, a resident of Dwarka, and Amardeep, from Uttam Nagar, and their car has been impounded. They were in an inebriated state at the time of arrest,” said Mr. Kumar.

A case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. Reacting to the incident, Mr. Chaudhary said, “I was taken by surprise by this unexpected and violent attack by the assailants. I am confident that the police will probe the matter and book all the culprits.”