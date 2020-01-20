‘Saheb’ is four-time CM, I somehow became Deputy CM four times: Ajit

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that while his uncle and NCP president Sharad Pawar was the chief minister four times, he also had “somehow” become the deputy CM as many times.

He was speaking at a function in Baramati, his constituency, in Pune district on Saturday. “I am a party worker who has seen saheb (Sharad Pawar) become chief minister four times. I too, somehow, became deputy chief minister four times,” the 60-year-old leader said, evoking laughter from the audience.

“If saheb can be chief minister four times, why can’t I [be Deputy CM],” he said. The NCP leader was deputy chief minister twice in the 15-year rule of the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra from 1999 to 2014.

He was again sworn in to the post on November 23 last year after he rebelled against the NCP and joined hands with the BJP. He resigned three days later on November 26, leading to the collapse of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

On December 30 last year, he took oath as Deputy Chief Minister for the fourth time in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Sharad Pawar was chief minister for the first time from July 1978 to February 1980, and later from June 1988 to March 1990. His third stint was from March 1990 to June 1991, and the fourth from March 1993 to March 1995.