ADVERTISEMENT

Saffron party leaders brainless: Nitish on Bihar BJP chief’s ‘ mitti mein mila denge’ remark

April 23, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Patna

The State BJP president had said at a function in Patna that Nitish Kumar had “backstabbed” the BJP

PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to the media on Babu Veer Kunwar Singh’s Victory Day, at Bhumi Vikas Bank Bhavan, in Patna on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary vowed to reduce Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party to dust in the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Mr. Kumar said leaders of the saffron party have become “brainless”.

The JD(U) de facto leader was replying to a query from journalists about Mr. Choudhary’s remark that Mr. Kumar will be turned to dust (‘ mitti mein mila denge’) in the next general elections for his “betrayal”.

Also Read | In Patna, Swamy says he’ll ask Nitish if he has PM ambitions

“They [BJP] are brainless [ Buddhihin] people. Tell him [Samrat Choudhary] to do what he said. I have never used such words in my entire political career. No sensible politicians use such words. I have also worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have a lot of respect for him”.

The State BJP president had said at a function in Patna on Saturday that Nitish Kumar had “backstabbed” the BJP and joined hands with RJD chief Lalu Prasad to “pursue’ his prime ministerial ambitions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the help of the BJP, Nitish Kumar became the chief minister five times. Now the JD(U) will bite the dust... BJP will grind Nitish Kumar into dust in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as the Assembly elections in Bihar in 2025”.

Mr. Kumar had dumped the BJP and formed the ‘ Mahagathbandhan’ government with RJD, Congress and other parties in August 2022.

Also Read | Will travel across country in 2024 to forge Opposition unity, says Nitish

On his efforts to form an alliance of Opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Kumar said, “We are trying to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP. We will make all efforts and work unitedly.

“I recently met several Opposition leaders in New Delhi. My aim is to unite Opposition parties against the BJP before the general elections.

When asked about his plans to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr. Kumar said, “Whenever, I meet her, I will inform you”.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Mr. Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Besides, he met several other Opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Kumar has already clarified that he has no prime ministerial ambitions.

On several occasions in the past, Mr. Kumar said he was looking forward to playing a “positive” role in forging Opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US