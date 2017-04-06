Safety measures intensified in Goa following monkey fever scare

Panaji: The Goa Health Services have intensified fever surveillance and other precautionary measures in areas near North Goa’s border, adjacent to Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, following rise in deaths due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever, particularly in Banda town of the district.

Dr. Utkarsha Betkikar, an Epidermiologist with Goa Health Services, said nine deaths have been reported in Sindhudurg as of now. On Monday evening, he said some KFD cases from Banda, which is adjacent to Pernem (North Goa border), had been admitted at the State-owned Goa Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Bambolim for treatment.

He said the patients had to be admitted to the GMC as a tertiary care facility was not available to them, other than the State-owned Goa North District Hospital in Mapusa or the GMC.

For Goa, he said, all precautionary measures are in place. “Fever surveillance is on in villages near Goa’s border adjacent to Banda. Tests are being conducted constantly and no [KFD] cases have been detected so far. Health authorities are also conducting tests at North Goa’s Valpoi taluk.” He added that the vaccination programme has been going on for quite some time.

Health service authorities said the State has not recorded any deaths due to KDF since last year.