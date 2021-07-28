SAD(S) to contest all seats

CHANDIGARH

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday announced that his party would contest all the 117 Assembly seats in the upcoming Punjab polls.

He dismissed reports of contesting elections in alliance with any other political party.

“The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) as a strong regional party would represent Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat in the State,” Mr. Dhindsa said.

