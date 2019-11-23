Other States

SAD trying to politicise murder: Punjab Minister

Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday dismissed allegations levelled by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia against him in connection with the killing of an Akali leader in Gurdaspur.

The Minister, in a statement said, “Bikram Majithia is trying to politicise a murder”. He added that the law will take its own course and investigations will reveal the motive and the culprits behind the murder of Dalbir Singh.

