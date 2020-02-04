SAD to stage protests against Punjab govt.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to stage protests against the ruling Congress government, which is about to complete three years in power, for its alleged anti-people policies.

In a statement, senior party leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said the decision regarding the schedule of the protests was taken at a meeting which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

At the meeting, Mr. Badal said the manner in which government functioning had been paralysed, development stopped, power rates for domestic and industrial supply hiked besides deterioration in the law and order situation, it seemed that no government exists in Punjab.

“SAD through its series of ‘dharnas’ would galvanise people into action and force the government to fulfil the promises made to farmers, youth and weaker sections of society,” said Mr. Badal.

Protests intensified

Mr. Cheema said that it was decided that the party will intensify the protests against the Congress party and that the SAD had finalised the dates for the 15 district-level ‘dharnas’, which would start on February 13 from Amritsar and culminate on April 11 in Mohali.

Party president Sukhbir Badal would preside over the all the protests, he said.