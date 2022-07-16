Other States

SAD team meets Punjab Governor

Special Correspondent CHANDIGARH July 16, 2022 10:54 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 10:54 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, urging him to intervene and direct Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to withdraw his statement surrounding the demand from the central government to allot land to Punjab on the lines of Haryana to build its own Assembly.

Terming Mr. Mann’s statement as ‘surrendering Punjab’s rights on Chandigarh’ SAD president Sukhbir Badal alleged that the AAP government, led by Mr. Mann, has failed to protect the interests of Punjab, and had not protested against the steady erosion of Punjab’s rights in Chandigarh, including the creation of the U.T. cadre, implementation of central pay scales, and dilution of the status of Punjabi language, besides other important issues such as removal of Punjab’s representative in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a memorandum to the Governor, Mr. Badal asserted that Chandigarh was an inalienable part of Punjab and urged the Governor to apprise the Centre and recommend the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Badal said the party members briefed the Governor, saying that uncertainty has been created by the action of the Punjab government and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which could vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the State. “We appeal to take appropriate steps to ensure Punjabis that Chandigarh belongs to them and will not be taken away from them under any circumstances,” he said.

Mr. Badal alleged that the Punjab Chief Minister was surrendering the rights of the State due to pressure from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who, he said, wanted to take a pro-Haryana stand vis-a-vis Punjab to reap benefits in the next Haryana Assembly election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...