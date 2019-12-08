Other States

SAD stages protest

Seeking action against the accused in the Akali leader Dalbir Singh Dhilwan murder case, a large number of SAD activists led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday held a four-hour-long demonstration outside Batala SSP’s office.

Heavy police force was deployed to thwart any untoward incident.

Even after three weeks, the Punjab police has failed to arrest the main accused in the case, Mr. Badal said.

He also demanded a CBI inquiry into the case for which he said his party would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Dhilwan’s son Attinderpal Singh also demanded a CBI inquiry into his father’s murder, saying the local police were acting under pressure.

Dec 8, 2019

