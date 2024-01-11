GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SAD president Sukhbir-Punjab CM Mann at daggers drawn

Mr. Mann said he welcomed the suit as it would give him another chance to expose the anti-Punjab stance and misdeeds of the Badal family

January 11, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal

File photo of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were at daggers drawn on January 11 surrounding a defamation litigation.

Mr. Badal filed a defamation suit against Mr. Mann, seeking ₹1 crore in damages for wilful defamation. “Have filed a defamation suit in the hon’ble court of Civil Judge (senior division) Sri Muktsar Sahib, seeking ₹1 crore damages from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for wilful defamation as part of an Aam Aadmi Party conspiracy against me, my family as well as my party - Shiromani Akali Dal,” Mr. Badal said.

The suit alleges that during a debate event ’Punjab Bolda Haan’ at Ludhiana’s Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Mr. Mann had made remarks with the sole objective of maligning the personal, social, and political reputation of the Badal family. Mr. Badal had earlier asked Mr. Mann to tender an unconditional apology.

Reacting sharply, Mr. Mann said he welcomed the suit as it would give him another chance to expose the anti-Punjab stance and misdeeds of the Badal family.

In Sangrur, the Chief Minister said that ‘Badals’ over the years ignored the interests of Punjab. He said the business of ‘Badals’ in terms of hotels, villas, transport and others have flourished at the cost of the progress of the State, which will be exposed before the people in detail.

Mr. Mann said he would tell the world about all the misdeeds of the Badal family due to which the State had lagged in various fields.

