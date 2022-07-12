SAD decries CM Mann’s demand to Centre to allot land to build Punjab’s own Assembly building

Accuses CM of “surrendering Punjab’s rights on Chandigarh” and acting on the instruction of Arvind Kejriwal, who “was ready to sacrifice the interests of Punjab to strengthen the party in Haryana”

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the central government to allot land to Punjab on the lines of Haryana to build its own Assembly building, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday asked the Chief Minister to withdraw his statement and apologise for what it termed ‘surrendering Punjab’s rights on Chandigarh’ — the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

He asked the CM to apologize for the same, failing which it would approach all political parties in the State to launch an aggressive campaign to secure the rights of Punjab.

SAD, in its core committee meeting presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, termed the decision to announce allotment of land in Chandigarh to Haryana to build a separate Assembly complex as illegal, pointing out that Union Minister Amit Shah did not have any authority to make this allotment without consulting all the stakeholders.

According to a statement, Punjab Chief Minister’s demand reflected that he was acting on the instructions of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who, the party said, “was ready to sacrifice the interests of Punjab to strengthen the party in Haryana.”

The statement said the party has called on Mr. Mann to explain his stand on all issues of Punjab including the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), implementation of central pay scale for UT employees and attempt to convert Panjab University into a central university by July 20. “If this was not done, a three-member committee comprising of Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prof. Prem Singh Chandumajra and Sikander Singh Maluka, who also attended the meeting, would approach all political parties to launch an aggressive campaign on this issue,” said the statement.

The core committee also decided to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 19 and outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 20, on the issue of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar’s release from prison, added the statement.