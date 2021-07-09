SAD-BSP promise ‘govt. jobs’ for kin of those who died in farmers’ protest

Attempt to fool farmers with what his govt. was already doing: Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said that if the SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance comes to power in 2022, it would provide government jobs to the family members of those who had lost their lives in the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Mr. Badal said more than 550 farmers had lost their lives in the ongoing agitation, which has been underway for seven months now. “The SAD-BSP alliance has decided that once the alliance comes to power in Punjab in 2022, it would look after the needs of the martyrs’ families. We are committed to ensuring farmers get their just dues,” he said.

Reacting sharply, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retd.) Amarinder Singh said the Akali Dal was attempting to fool farmers by announcing poll promises that the State government had “already started executing long ago”.

“While we support the movement against the three agricultural laws which seek to end assured government purchase of food grains as per the minimum support price, we also consider it our duty to ensure those who died while fighting for justice are given their due. Once we are voted to power, we will implement the promises made to martyrs’ families in the very first meeting of the State cabinet,” he said.

Mr. Badal said that apart from government jobs and free education, the SAD-BSP government would also ensure free medical insurance for such families. He said that all expenses in this regard would be borne by the Punjab government.

Last ditch effort from SAD, says Amarinder

Hitting out at Mr. Badal’s announcement, Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder said it was “a last-ditch effort” woo back farmers that the SAD had alienated over the farm laws.

“Do you think Punjab’s farmers are fools to be taken in by your desperate statements?” Capt. Singh asked, adding, “How do you propose to do something that has already been done?”

“We had made these announcements while you were still busy conspiring with your political masters, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), to destroy our farmers,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that with his frivolous promises, the SAD president had proved his total absence of any connect with people on the ground.

Pointing out that his government was already giving compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of such farmers, the Chief Minister said that of the 237 Punjab farmers who had died so far during the ongoing agitation, families of 191 had already received compensation, totalling ₹9,46,50,000.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that he had personally announced jobs for the kin of the deceased farmers several months ago and the Revenue Department was in advanced stages of finalising the candidates.