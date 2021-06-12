SAD-BSP alliance a new political & social initiative: Mayawati

SAD stalwart Parkash Singh Badal described the formation of the SAD-BSP alliance as “the beginning of a secular, federal democratic revolution in the State.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday dubbed the alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and her party as a “new political and social initiative” which will usher in progress and prosperity in Punjab.

SAD stalwart Parkash Singh Badal described the formation of the SAD-BSP alliance as “the beginning of a secular, federal democratic revolution in the State and the country for a total socio-economic and political revamp of polity”.

The SAD and the BSP formed an alliance on Saturday for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election.

The BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

The parties are joining hands after a gap of 25 years. The SAD-BSP alliance had contested the 1996 Lok Sabha polls together and won 11 out of 13 seats in Punjab.

After the announcement of the alliance, Mr. Badal congratulated Mayawati over the phone and invited her to visit Punjab. He also told her to contest from Punjab.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati appealed to the people of Punjab to support the “historic” alliance between the SAD and the BSP.

“The alliance announced by SAD and BSP in Punjab today is a new political and social initiative, which will surely usher in a new era of much-awaited development, progress and prosperity of the people in the State. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people for this historic step,” said Mayawati in a tweet in Hindi.

BSP supremo attacked the Congress-led government in Punjab, alleging that every section of the society was “suffering” in the State.

“Although every section of the society in Punjab is suffering from poverty, corruption and unemployment, etc. under the Congress party’s rule, it is the Dalits, farmers, youth and women who have been hit the most. It is very important for us to make this alliance a success,” she said in another tweet.

In another tweet, Mayawati said, “This is an appeal to all the people of Punjab to support the historic alliance between Akali Dal and the BSP and start working wholeheartedly to form the government of this alliance during the elections to be held early 2022.” Meanwhile, Akali stalwart and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said with this alliance, the process of justice and equality for the poor, the down trodden and the minorities will also get a boost.

“In Punjab, the wheels of progress, prosperity and social welfare which had been brought to a grinding halt in 2017 will start moving again with added momentum,” said Mr. Badal in a statement.

Mr. Badal further said, “The new development (alliance) will ensure welfare of all Punjabis, especially of down trodden and exploited segments of society including the farmers, the farm labour, the dalits, the unemployed youth, small and medium traders, entrepreneurs etc.” The Akali stalwart said that peace and communal harmony will continue to be top priority for the alliance. “The alliance is a tribute to the composite vision of Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Ravidas and Bhagvan Balmiki and great saints and seers. That makes today the happiest day of my long political career as it marks the triumph of the concept of ‘Sarb Saanjhivalta’, ‘Sanman te Smajik Insaf’ (fraternity, equality and dignity) based on the ideal of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ (welfare of all).” Mr. Badal recalled how during the governments he headed, special attention was paid to the fulfilment of the dream of social justice with the introduction of path breaking schemes for justice and social welfare.

“I urge both the SAD and the BSP leaders to work tirelessly and selflessly to begin a new era in Punjab and eventually in the country in which every citizen has access to basic necessities and comforts of life and create conditions in which every citizen can live in dignity and honour” said Mr. Badal.