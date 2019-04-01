SAD announces three more candidates for Lok Sabha poll

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal.

CHANDIGARH

01 April 2019 23:10 IST

Senior leader Chandumajra fielded from Anandpur Sahib

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday announced the names of three more candidates for the single phase Lok Sabha election in Punjab on May 19.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal said Prem Singh Chandumajra has been fielded from Anandpur Sahib, Surjit Singh Rakhra from Patiala and former bureaucrat Darbara Singh Guru from the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat.

The party has so far announced the names of five candidates. Out of a total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Akali Dal will contest on 10 seats and BJP three.

Advertising

Advertising

The party had earlier cleared the names of Bibi Jagir Kaur and Charanjit Singh Atwal from Khadoor Sahib and Jalandhar seats respectively.

Addressing a rally in Khanna, Mr. Badal hit out at the ruling Congress government and said: “Capt. Amarinder Singh had taken oath in the name of sacred icons of Sikh religion while promising farm loan waiver, jobs for youth, drug eradication etc. People now feel cheated as he has gone back on his promises.”

He said the people were keen to teach the Congress government a lesson by defeating it in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.