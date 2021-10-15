SAD, AAP hit out at Centre on BSF powers’ hike issue

Both term it a direct attack on federal structure of country

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to enhance the powers of the Border Security Force (BSF) to “arrest, search and seize” within 50 km from the international boundary in Punjab has created a furore among political parties in the State.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accused the Centre of impugning the rights of Punjab and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed it a direct attack on the federal structure of the country.

Protest

SAD leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest near the Governor House against the decision. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the BJP and the Congress have both colluded to hatch the anti-Punjab conspiracy.

Mr. Badal said this was the second time that the Centre had impinged on the rights of the State in quick succession. “The Centre has discriminated against the farmers of the State by bringing in the three farm laws. Now it is effectively taking control over law and order over half of the State by extending the jurisdiction of the BSF,” he observed.

He termed the move an attack on the federal structure of the State. “The SAD will fight to right this wrong as we stand for a genuine federal structure.” He charged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with selling off the interests of the State and the government of not mounting an effective opposition to the new measure, which was condemnable.

Cheema’s demand

Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema of the AAP stressed that Mr. Channi should convene an all-party meeting on the BSF issue and call for a delegation to meet the representatives of the Central government. He demanded a special session of the Assembly to condemn and pass a resolution seeking a rollback of the decision.

An unannounced emergency like situation had been created by the BJP government. “Earlier also, the Union government had enacted agriculture laws without the consent of the states on the issue of agriculture under their jurisdiction, thus robbing them of their rights,” Mr. Cheema added in a statement.