Sacrifices not in vain: BKU

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the sacrifice of farmers won’t go in vain. “The government should not test farmers’ patience,” he said. If the government did not take the three farms laws back on January 4, the agitation would be taken to the next level, he added.

He warned the U.P. to immediately make payment for the sugarcane crop or else farmers would picket the State Assembly from January 10. “Sugarcane farmers are being looted in U.P. as payment of ₹4,000 crore is still pending,” he claimed.

Mr. Tikait also demanded a compensation of ₹10 lakh and a job each to the kin of two farmers who had sacrificed their lives in the interest of farmers.