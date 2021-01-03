Other States

Sacrifices not in vain: BKU

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the sacrifice of farmers won’t go in vain. “The government should not test farmers’ patience,” he said. If the government did not take the three farms laws back on January 4, the agitation would be taken to the next level, he added.

He warned the U.P. to immediately make payment for the sugarcane crop or else farmers would picket the State Assembly from January 10. “Sugarcane farmers are being looted in U.P. as payment of ₹4,000 crore is still pending,” he claimed.

Mr. Tikait also demanded a compensation of ₹10 lakh and a job each to the kin of two farmers who had sacrificed their lives in the interest of farmers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2021 1:28:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sacrifices-not-in-vain-bku/article33483760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY