Sacrifices made by farmers have gone waste, say Congress MPs

‘The Government of India has signed their death warrant’

Rajya Sabha MPs from the Congress, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, on Monday said several sacrifices made by farmers of Punjab and Haryana had gone for nought now that the agriculture sector Bills had been signed into law.

“By notifying the anti-farmer laws on September 27, the Government of India has committed a grave mistake. The people of Punjab have been the sword arm of India and always been on the forefront of protecting the security of the nation. When the territorial sovereignty of the nation was under threat, the people from Punjab rose to the occasion and fought bravely on the front-lines,” they said in a statement.

The MPs added that in the 1950s when food security was under threat, and the Government of India pushed for the Green Revolution, the farmers of Punjab and Haryana led the battle to ensure that India would become a food-surplus nation. Punjab and Haryana became the food bowl of the nation.

These sacrifices made by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana had gone for nought now that these Bills had been signed into law.

“The Government of India has signed the death warrant of the farmers. Our farmers who fought the British for Independence, will never be free again,” the MPs added.

‘We must unite’

“We believe it is important to reiterate our support for our farmers who have been braving the heat and coming out to protest despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The spirit of Bhagat Singh lives on in Punjab and we must unite to ensure that these Acts are repealed at the earliest,” they said.