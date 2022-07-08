Sacrifice animals other than cows on Eid-ul-Adha: Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal

Congress says appeal is aimed at protecting his business interests

Congress says appeal is aimed at protecting his business interests

GUWAHATI

Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal said Muslims in the State should keep the sentiments of Hindus in mind and sacrifice animals other than cows during Eid-ul-Adha.

He is the chief of the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the president of the Assam State Jamiat Ulama.

“Why should we sacrifice the cow when our brothers adhering to the Sanatan (Hindu) faith worship the cow and consider it as their mother?” Mr. Ajmal told journalists on Thursday.

Citing an appeal by the Darul Uloom Deoband of Uttar Pradesh in 2008, he said on June 3 that Muslims “should avoid sacrificing cattle during the Qurbani Eid as it is not binding”. Sacrificing other animals would ensure the sentiments of Hindus are not hurt, he said.

“I appeal to the Muslims in the State not to sacrifice the cow. There is no need for it. Allah will accept their qurbani of other animals,” Mr. Ajmal reiterated.

Ally-turned-adversary Congress sniffed a link between the AIUDF chief’s appeal and his business interests.

“People know Ajmal for his agar oil business, which he cannot sacrifice at any cost. It is apparent that he has made the appeal against cattle sacrifice to protect his agar business during the BJP reign,” State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

Mr. Ajmal had earlier asked Muslims to respect the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021. It bans the transport of cattle to and from the State as well as within Assam and the sale or offer of beef or beef products in any area predominantly inhabited by non-beef-eating communities.

He has also been praising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

There is speculation that the AIUDF may vote in favour of Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential nominee of the National Democratic Alliance. Mr. Ajmal’s party has 15 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly.