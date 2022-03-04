Sachin Pilot’s loyalists find room in Rajasthan’s govt.

Rival factions are expected to be brought together ahead of 2023 Assembly elections

The Congress government in Rajasthan has accommodated the loyalists of senior party leader Sachin Pilot, who staged a rebellion on July 2020, in appointments made to government boards, corporations and committees. Mr. Pilot’s supporters were named mostly as members of various bodies in the second round of political appointments carried out this week.

The political appointments were one of the major demands raised by the Pilot camp in the ruling Congress. The main contenders for these posts were political leaders who contested the 2018 State Assembly election on the party’s ticket and lost, as well as the party workers not holding any formal post in the organisation.

While as many as 74 leaders, including two MLAs, have been appointed in the second round, a total of 58 persons, including 11 MLAs, were appointed in the first list released on February 9. The appointments seem to have been made to mollify party workers ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, and the accommodation of Mr. Pilot’s loyalists is apparently aimed at bringing rival factions together.

The State government has also given the rank of Cabinet Minister to three Congress leaders appointed as heads of boards. They are: Chairman of the Rajasthan Khadi and Gramodyog Board, Brij Kishore Sharma; Chairman, State Agro-Industries Development Board, Rameshwar Dudi; and Vice Chairman Twenty-Point Programme Implementation Committee, Chandrabhan.

Official sources said here on Thursday that all other Chairpersons would be given the rank of Ministers of State. About 20 leaders from the Pilot camp have been appointed members of various bodies, which include the State Women’s Commission, the Social Welfare Board, the Madrasa Board, the State Sports Council, the Pasture Land Development Board, and the Public Grievances Redressal Committee.

Two of the appointees, Rajesh Choudhary and Sushil Asopa, considered close to Mr. Pilot, have refused to accept their nomination as members and hinted that they were expecting to be made heads of boards or committees. Political observers said this situation would create unrest within the Congress as several leaders felt their appointment was not matching their stature in the ruling party.

Most of the appointees in the first spell were Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s supporters and very few from Mr. Pilot’s camp could make it to the more coveted posts. Sikar-based political analyst Ashfaq Kayamkhani said Mr. Gehlot had used his discretion to make the appointments, in which he had accommodated leaders from all factions. He said the boards and committees should be strengthened by giving them sufficient budgetary allocations and more powers.