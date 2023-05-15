ADVERTISEMENT

Pilot threatens massive agitation if action not taken on his demands by month-end

May 15, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Jaipur

Apart from a high-level probe into charges of corruption against the previous BJP government, Mr. Pilot also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and its reconstitution

Congress leader Sachin Pilot with supporters during his Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Dudu in Jaipur on May 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday (May 15) threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end.

He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government.

"If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state," the former Deputy Chief Minister told a rally in Jaipur.

"I will serve people till my last breath, nothing scares me."

