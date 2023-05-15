Pilot threatens massive agitation if action not taken on his demands by month-end

May 15, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Jaipur

Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday (May 15) threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end.

Also Read | Congress leaders offer Sachin Pilot ‘bigger party role’ amid Rajasthan tussle

He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government.

#WATCH | Massive crowd joins Congress leader Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' in Mahapura, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/0ifboq950K — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 15, 2023

"If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state," the former Deputy Chief Minister told a rally in Jaipur.

"I will serve people till my last breath, nothing scares me."