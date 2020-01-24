Sachin Pilot slams Centre over CAA enactment

Slamming the Centre over the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the State government would introduce a resolution against the implementation of the CAA in the Assembly session beginning on Friday. The ruling Congress has issued a whip asking its MLAs to attend the session on the first two days.

The session will commence with the customary address of Governor Kalraj Mishra. The resolution is likely to be tabled and passed in the House on the second day of the session, which will be extended after a gap for the presentation of the State Budget next month.

The Kerala and Punjab Assemblies have passed similar resolutions to build pressure on the Union government over the contentious citizenship law. Mr. Pilot, who is also the Pradesh Congress Committee president, said the State Assembly would request the Union government to reconsider the statute and withdraw it at the earliest.

Mr. Pilot reviewed the preparations for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally’ in Jaipur on January 28 at a meeting held at the PCC headquarters here. He said Mr. Gandhi would raise “real issues” concerning the people and focus on the fear and unrest among the youth, who were facing unemployment as well as the challenges of an economic recession.

“The BJP government at the Centre should listen to the people protesting against the CAA across the country. There is no dialogue with them... They are being attacked and called anti-nationals,” Mr. Pilot said, adding that peaceful protest was a constitutional right of citizens.

Mr. Gandhi's rally, to be held at the iconic Albert Hall where anti-CAA demonstrations are being staged daily, will be attended by the Congress workers and youths and students in large numbers. This will be the first in a series of rallies of the Congress leader to be organised in different cities across the country.