ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin Pilot sits on daylong fast demanding action against corruption

April 11, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Jaipur

Pilot offered floral tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary

PTI

Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference at his residence in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Despite a warning issued to him by the Congress, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot sat on a daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak on April 11, demanding action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP Government in the State led by Vasundhara Raje.

Mr. Pilot reached the Shaheed Smarak, where his supporters were waiting for him. The former Union Minister offered floral tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary and sat on the fast.

Also Read | An effort to show a united face 

Before reaching the Shaheed Smarak, the Congress leader went to 22 godown circle from his residence and offered tributes to Phule at his statue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US