Sachin Pilot sits on daylong fast demanding action against corruption

Pilot offered floral tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary

April 11, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference at his residence in Jaipur.

Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot addresses a press conference at his residence in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Despite a warning issued to him by the Congress, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot sat on a daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak on April 11, demanding action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP Government in the State led by Vasundhara Raje.

Mr. Pilot reached the Shaheed Smarak, where his supporters were waiting for him. The former Union Minister offered floral tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary and sat on the fast.

Also Read | An effort to show a united face 

Before reaching the Shaheed Smarak, the Congress leader went to 22 godown circle from his residence and offered tributes to Phule at his statue.

