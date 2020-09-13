Sachin Pilot seeks Gehlot’s intervention on Gujjar issues

JAIPUR

Congress leader rarely raises the demands related to his community

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has sought the intervention of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for resolving the issues of 5% reservation to Gujjars and the community’s progress and welfare. Mr. Pilot has claimed that the quota provisions for the Most Backward Classes (MBC) are not being applied to the recruitments.

Mr. Pilot, sacked as the Deputy CM and pradesh Congress president during the recent political turmoil, belongs to the pastoral Gujjar community. Though he had very rarely raised the issues related to the Gujjars, Mr. Pilot said the people had met him and demanded proper implementation and sufficient budget for the schemes meant for the community.

Shadow posts

In a letter written to Mr. Gehlot on September 2 and released to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Pilot said the Congress had mentioned in its manifesto for the 2018 Assembly election and the Congress government had agreed in 2011 to keep 4% posts reserved as “shadow posts” for the Special Backward Classes (SBC).

After the Rajasthan High Court had struck down reservation for the SBCs in 2016, the new MBC category was created for extending 5% quota in the government jobs and educational institutions to Gujjars and four other nomadic communities.

Mr. Pilot said in his letter that the 5% reservation rule had not been applied to the recruitment of police constables, second grade school teachers, panchayati raj lower division clerks, technical helpers, nurses, jail guards, commercial assistants, accredited social health activists’ supervisors and other posts.

Welfare measures

Mr. Pilot said the development works under the Devnarayan Board and Devnarayan Scheme meant for the Gujjars, living in far-off regions, were almost stalled. “This is very painful... People meet me personally to demand proper implementation of welfare measures,” he said, while seeking immediate action to address the issues.

The Gujjars, comprising 5% of Rajasthan’s population, are spread in 21 of the 33 districts. Though they have traditionally supported the BJP, the community had rallied behind Mr. Pilot in the 2018 Assembly election with an expectation that he would become the Chief Minister. Mr. Pilot was elected from the Tonk constituency, defeating his nearest rival with a margin of 54,179 votes.