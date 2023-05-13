ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin Pilot resumes 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' against corruption from Rajasthan's Dudu

May 13, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Jaipur

Sachin Pilot started his 125 km Ajmer-Jaipur 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' on May 11 and he is being accompanied by a large number of supporters.

PTI

Congress leader Sachin Pilot during his Jan Sanghrah Yatra in Kishangarh tehsil in Ajmer district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's foot march against corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks resumed from Dudu town in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on May 13.

The five-day yatra mounts pressure on the Congress leadership and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, months ahead of the Assembly elections slated for later this year with the party also facing anti-incumbency, apart from infighting in the State unit.

The march comes days after Mr. Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Mr. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan. He was then removed as the party's State unit president and the Deputy Chief Minister.

The two Congress strongmen in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over the post of Chief Minister since the party formed the government in 2018.

