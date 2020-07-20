Sachin Pilot offered me money to join BJP, claims Rajasthan MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga

Rajasthan MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that rebel leader Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP. He also claimed talks were held at Mr. Pilot’s residence and subsequently, he had alerted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.
“I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused, saying I will not join the saffron party,” Mr. Malinga told reporters here. Refusing to disclose the amount that was allegedly offered to him, Mr. Malinga sais he was quoted the “going rate.”
Mr. Malinga asserted that he would not join the BJP even after resigning as an MLA. “How will I face the people of my area? What will I tell them?” he asked.
The former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Badi, along with five other legislators of the Mayawati-led party, was inducted into the Congress in September last year. The lawmakers had handed over affidavits to state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to merge the legislative party with the Congress.
Replying to a question on why did he not raise the issue when he was offered money, Mr. Malinga said he had alerted Mr. Gehlot ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls that a conspiracy was going on to topple his government. He said efforts to topple the government were going on from December last year.
When asked if he had recorded the coversation, Mr. Malinga claimed that he does not even know how to record an audio. The MLA said he is ready to appear before any investigating agency.
