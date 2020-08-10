Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Rajasthan Assembly session

New Delhi

10 August 2020 16:33 IST

Top Congress sources said a “positive outcome” was expected

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough.

Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi’s residence and a “positive outcome” was expected.

Sources also confirmed to PTI that Mr. Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

According to sources close to Mr. Pilot, the meeting lasted for about two hours and the Pilot camp was assured that all issues raised by them in Rajasthan will be resolved.

Party sources said among the options, one possible agreement discussed during the meeting was favourable voting by Mr. Pilot and MLAs loyal to him in case of a trust vote during the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly session.

Mr. Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Mr. Pilot’s sacking as Deputy Chief Minister and State party chief.