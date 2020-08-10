Other States

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Rajasthan Assembly session

Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough.

Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi’s residence and a “positive outcome” was expected.

Analysis | Sachin Pilot revolt brings into focus Congress’s leadership battles across States

Sources also confirmed to PTI  that Mr. Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

Mr. Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Mr. Pilot’s sacking as Deputy Chief Minister and State party chief.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 4:42:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sachin-pilot-meets-rahul-gandhi-priyanka-gandhi-vadra-ahead-of-rajasthan-assembly-session/article32316355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story